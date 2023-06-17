Cotacachi decorated invites you to visit it – Diario La Hora



On June 24 of each year with the summer solstice, the festival of San Juan is celebrated. Historically known as the Inty Raimi, cult of the sun in the Quichua indigenous culture of the mountains. holy feast.

The festive celebration is marked on the agricultural calendar. In this month the indigenous live two events: the harvest in the first days of the month of June, and the festival of San Juan from the 23rd.

In the indigenous culture, the sun and the phases of the moon are objects of worship, and determine the understanding of the agricultural calendar. Planting time, harvest time; winter time, summer time. With the conquest, the cult of nature was coupled with the religious festival of San Juan Bautista. At present, the religious harmony of these ceremonies is still practiced and lived. This party is like the big day, or “Jatun Puncha”, as the indigenous still call it in their language.

Vespers: Sweeping the road

On June 23, very early in the morning, the indigenous people sweep the patios of their houses to welcome the arrival of the great day. In the city, the mestizos dress up, sweep the streets and also announce the arrival of San Juan. The path of the party has been swept.

On the same day, the communities that have the image of San Juan visit the Matriz church. Each community with its Foundress celebrates a thanksgiving mass for the corn harvest, the livelihood of life. They ask God for favors for the next cycle.

After mass they return to the house of the founder to continue with the celebration of vespers. She offers mazamorra with a nickname, uchu potatoes (wrapped in achiote), chicken broth and guinea pigs. And then brandy. The founder must have financial ease, honesty, and generosity.

At night the dance begins to the sound of flutes and rondín in the Captain’s house. The Captain breaks the dance and goes out to invite from house to house with the group of sanjuanes. The group of dancers multiplies more and more.

The group of dancers have the obligation to name the captains. They must instill respect, bravery and courage to defend their community from the aggression of other communities.

The musicians play flutes, rondines and churos. Musicians and dancers visit the houses. The captain says: “Cayaca jatun puncha mican”, (tomorrow is the big day). They announce the start of the great party. The owner of the house receives them with chicha and nickname. They continue to dance, eat and drink. When they leave, the captain thanks them for the attention and remembers saying “Cayaca San Juan mi” (Tomorrow is San Juan). They spend hours dancing in each house until three or four in the morning. It is everyone’s obligation to prepare the nickname peeled, nickname harvest, chili pepper and chicha to receive the sanjuanes.

ritual bath

At midnight the adult men, between shouts, flute music and churo bathe in the slope or waterfall of the community. Sacred places where they receive energy and courage for confrontation. Water is life and purifies. Ángel Guandinango says: “We bathe so as not to be idle.”

The land rests in the summer. With the first rains it must leave that rest to another cycle, that of planting. The land requires work from men and women. Getting ready for this effort represents proving yourself and turning to nature, it means going from rest to work, another stage of life. The ritual bath has purified the spirit for this confrontation.

After the ritual bath, the dance of San Juan continues until 4 in the morning. They rest for a few hours, and at dawn on June 24 they go out to see the sun dance, said Dolores Guandinango, an 80-year-old Indian from the community of San Pedro de Cotacachi.

The captains advise the dancers: “We are going to take the square, without looking for a fight, but if someone comes against us, what are we going to do”. The captain directs his group, takes care of them and protects them from confrontation with other communities. Before going down to the city square (the park of the Matriz church) he blesses them and says: “We must respect others and be united”.

The indigenous people of the city celebrate vespers to the sound of guitars, melodicas and rondines. Some wear charro hats, Mexican jackets, and cloth masks.

St. John’s Dance

In the 14th century, 1,300 AD years, it was a place surrounded by at least 7 architectural monuments called tolas. The park is located at the foot of the largest tola that was first an indigenous cemetery, and a place for rites and ceremonies. Then, a cemetery for Spaniards, Indians and mestizos.

All the communities arrive dancing to take over the square. Some join and form a large and powerful group of mostly young men. They dance around the park and go to a mestiza’s cantina. The owner welcomes them with joy. She sells them chicha, brandy and in some cases provides food. The canteen is the house of rest. It is a secure inn and community lunch spot. Each community has one of their preference.

The dance of the sanjuanes is characterized by its moderately fast tapping in a single gait, like a trot. To dance they form groups of fifteen or more rows. They dance from the indigenous communities to the city park. They stop at every corner to wander around. While spinning the group splits into two circles, one inside the other. Inwardly they dance from the side to the right with their arms semi-open, authorizing and encouraging the flute musicians who also dance in the center. Those outside dance to the left in front, closing the circle. Then they come back the same way.

The captains or chiefs dance in the center and outside of the circle, they watch over their group so that the dance does not disperse. Each squad is waiting for another group, thus avoiding a confrontation that can end in a bloody fight.

They dance in each corner and to go to another, they gather in the center and sing in different voices jala jolojolojolo, jala jolojolojolo, jala jolojolojolo and others repeat the counter song, jolojolojolo, jolojolojolo, jolojolojo. This song is characteristic of the festival of San Juan. They put the dancers in a moment of rest.

The captains order “break, break, break” so that the sanjuanes leave the corner the same way they entered. They are located in front of the gang to direct them.

While they dance, the wives, mothers, daughters and sisters guard the sanjuanes. They carry their quipes (small luggage). They follow them on the tour to defend them in case of a fight.

When the dance is over, on their way home they fall drunk anywhere along the way. The woman stays with the sanjuán until she recovers and they can both get home. In addition, the wives of the musicians take care of the musical instruments.

Table

In the canteens, at lunchtime, they spread a 15 to 20 meter long tablecloth made up of sheets or fachalinas of the women who accompany the Sanjuanes. They tend to toasted corn, mote, beans, peas, broad beans, mellocos, potatoes wrapped in seed, papauchu, avocados, turnips, watercress, cheese, chicken meat, and guinea pig. Potajes prepared by the women of each family in the community.

The Captain collects the food to put on the table. The men sit around and some women behind them to share, others group together.

Before serving, the rezador says a prayer in Quichua: “in thanksgiving for having another year the opportunity to feed on the fruits harvested.”

– In the name of the Father, the son and the Holy Spirit – says José María Chávez, prayer of the community of San Pedro-, participate in this blessed meal that we have reaped with effort and work.

Saint Peter

They celebrate vespers as in San Juan. The ritual bath is excluded, they already did it in San Juan. The party takes place with the same music, dance and clothing.

On the day of the dance, June 29, the men dress up as women with wire masks, they are named Huarmitucushcas (I enjoy being a woman).

This festival is a continuation of that of San Juan and is more famous and enthusiastic. It summons a large concentration of indigenous people from the communities of the province of Imbabura. The central park of Cotacachi is the ritual scene of the party.

It lasts until the other day to celebrate Saint Paul and Saint Lucia. Women dance around the park in groups on the day dedicated to Saint Lucia. The men take care of them, protect them and give them food and drink. The party ends when dancers and spectators return to their homes at nightfall.

the shack

Both in the city and in the communities, children and adults burn the chamiza. “You have to warm up San Pedro and jump to dance with pleasure,” says Félix Cushcagua.

the current dances

The postmodern sanjuanes dance with the same tone and rhythm of guitars, rondines and flutes. They dress as Mexican charros, old brand pants. They drink pure brandy, but they also drink bottled liquors. Under the vest, and behind, at the waist, they keep knives and even firearms. After the battles, the relatives go to the hospitals of Cotacachi, Otavalo and Ibarra to visit their wounded.

In each group some young whites from Cotacachi stomp their feet, and of course, tourists who want to feel the ritual of the dance, or the sociocultural identification and the hecatomb of drunkenness join.

But there are onlooker Indians, who do not mix or want to deal with danger. They wait for the night to dance with “blujines”, brand shoes, taking little steps like pampered buses, which also get dizzy from the taste of rum or whiskey.

The policemen take the place of surveillance in the corners of the main park. The sidewalks were packed with people ready to look at the sanjuanes. The seizure of the square has become a real war. Deadly weapons are not only steel-souled whips, but also churos, guitars, flutes, daggers, and mitts. In this contest some climb to the roofs and tiles of the houses. From there he launches with all viciousness of the repressed soul. Others destroy covers and break windows.

When this fray begins, the curious run in fear. This is the rite of revenge between communities. They stomp their frustrations, their poverty, their resentment and revenge. They have the channel of expression in the dance of San Juan. And every year the population of Cotacachi tolerates ferocity.

Unfortunately, the population is getting used to violence, verbal, psychological and physical aggression. The celebration of San Juan has lost its ancestral ritual characteristics of gratitude to nature and to God.