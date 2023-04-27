Côte d’Ivoire hosts a regional training meeting for journalists from French-speaking online media in West Africa – TOGOTOPNEWS

On April 27 and 28, 2023, the first edition of the regional training meeting for journalists from French-speaking online media in West Africa will be held in Jaqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, on the issue of freedom of expression and human rights.

The training is organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UNESCO Country Office and UN Women in Côte d’Ivoire in collaboration with the Network of Online Press Professionals of Côte d’Ivoire d’Ivoire (REPPRELCI) and the National Human Rights Commission of Côte d’Ivoire (CNDH-CI).

This meeting, which is being held on the eve of World Freedom of Expression Day, is part of the 75th anniversary of the celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and will pay particular attention to the safety of journalists. taking into account the gender dimension.

According to Robert Kotchani, OHCHR Regional Representative for West Africa, “this activity is the result of collaboration between the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the regional office for West Africa West (OHCHR-BRAO), the United Nations agencies which are: UNESCO and UN Women and the national partners which are the CNDH-CI and the REPPRELCI”. About forty participants are expected from Burkina Faso, Benin, Guinea, Mali, Togo and Senegal, 20 reporters from Côte d’Ivoire and 11 regional journalists. These will be the Presidents of the online media networks and the pioneers of the regional online press.

The protection of journalists is the subject of a broad framework of cooperation between OHCHR-BRAO and UNESCO. In November 2019, the two UN entities entered into a Memorandum of Understanding outlining enhanced cooperation to promote the safety of journalists. This protocol is part of a broad spectrum of protection of media freedom and the rights of journalists, in particular by coordinating the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity , which was developed in 2012.

This global project is the fruit of the 2020 World Press Freedom Conference and the Hague Commitment to increase the safety of journalists. Its implementation is effective within the framework of cooperation between OHCHR-BRAO and UNESCO, which aims to intensify efforts to foster independent and free media, and public recognition of the value of access to information, as well as the prevention and protection of journalists against the violations they suffer, with a focus on women journalists, but also online media.

The holding of this regional meeting of press actors will help to promote the establishment of a regional collective of media aware of human rights to accentuate advocacy in favor of independent and free media and public recognition of the value of access to information in the context of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.