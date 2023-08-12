Côte d’Ivoire will provide a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men

President Alassane Ouattara announced this Thursday, August 10, 2023 that Cote d’Ivoire, in the event of an ECOWAS military intervention in Niger, will provide a battalion of 850 to 1100 men.

According to the Ivorian president, the place of the junta which took power by a coup is “in their barracks and their mission is above all to fight terrorism”.

“The putschists can decide to leave tomorrow morning and there will be no military intervention, everything depends on them,” he said.

He also said that the ECOWAS Heads of State had given the green light for the military operation “to start as soon as possible”.

Note that the Economic Community of West African States decided on August 10, 2023, to activate and deploy a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger. The president of Niger was overthrown on July 26.

Christian Palley

