According to the document for the construction of strategic lines for the development of tourism in the Colombian Caribbean, these trainings are considered within the priorities and needs of tourism actors.

The Hotel and Tourism Association of Colombia, Cotelco, in order to contribute to improving the competitiveness of hotels and support each one of them, began a training program in the Pearl of America, which will be carried out during the year and will take place at the Hotel Tamacá Beach Resort, these courses will be taught by national and international experts, with experience in tourism and in all the issues raised to be developed.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that the execution of the courses offered by Cotelco has been thanks to the support of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and FONTUR.



Within the training, topics of Marketing, public relations, customer service and others will be discussed.

Likewise, through the topics to be discussed in the training, you will be; Protocol, etiquette, public relations, marketing for sales growth: Winning customer loyalty, Housekeeping operation, Table and bar service with an emphasis on SCRUM (Agile Methodologies), Customer service in the accommodation area, Management Emotional and well-being of workers in the hotel sector, Digital transformation in the hotel sector, Skills development for waitresses, Control and costs for hotels and restaurants.

These courses will be extremely important in the formation of projects and workshops that will be held at the fifth meeting of the ‘Colombian Caribbean Tourism Chain’, emphasizing that they will be the ideal complement to it, these will take place on the 11th and May 12 at the Estelar Santamar Hotel and Convention Center, an event in which more than 1,300 people from the sector are expected to attend.