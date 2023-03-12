The Geophysical Institute maintains its evaluation of the activity of the colossus and specifies that the last recorded exhalations have formed clouds that rose to about 500 meters above the level of the crater.

The Cotopaxi volcano appeared again this Sunday in the midst of the thick fog that has covered the Ecuadorian Andes in recent days, and revealed the emission of columns of steam and gases that it generates daily within the framework of its current eruptive process.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School reported that in the last 24 hours they have registered 41 mild “long-period” earthquakes, related to the internal movement of fluids from the volcano, and 7 tremor episodes during the emission of puffs of steam and gases.

Said exhalations have formed clouds that have risen to about 500 meters above the level of the crater and that, due to the effect of the winds, have been directed towards the east of the mountain.

In addition, the measurement and surveillance systems of the colossus have registered about 90 tons of sulfur dioxide in the vicinity, a figure that is low compared to other days of greater activity.

Cotopaxi, whose present eruptive pulse began last October, is located 45 kilometers southeast of Quito and is the second highest mountain in the country with a height of 5,897 meters above sea level.

This volcano is part of the fifty that the country has, although it is part of the list of four with the greatest activity along with Sangay (5,230 meters), located in the southwest; El Reventador (3,560 meters), to the northeast; and the Chiles-Cerro Negro complex (4,748 meters), right on the Andean border with Colombia. (EFE)