Could a Third “Culiacanazo” Occur Following the Extradition of El Chapo’s Son?

Could a third “Culiacanazo” occur after the extradition of “El Chapo’s” son?

Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, was extradited to the United States on September 15, 2023, in the middle of national holidays. El Ratón was taken from the Altiplano in an operation that, it is said, lasted just 35 minutes.

After this, the capo was taken to the Toluca Airport, from there to the city of New Jersey and is currently being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois. The drug trafficker is expected to appear in court next Monday, September 18.

The son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán was arrested in a town in Culiacán called Jesús María, on January 5, 2023. The Secretariat of National Defense participated in the capture. This situation led to a violent fight, drug blockades and shootings throughout the state.

Before that, in 2019, a first attempt by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to capture the son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán was carried out in Sinaloa; However, the authorities failed.

The population of Sinaloa has expressed fear due to the uncertainty that an event similar to those mentioned will occur again now that Ovidio Guzmán will face United States justice.

Faced with this unknown, the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat spoke out, completely ruling out that a situation similar to the one that occurred a few months ago could happen again. Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, head of the agency, admitted that there is nothing that has them on alert.

Likewise, he encouraged the population of Culiacán and the entire state of Sinaloa to continue doing their daily activities normally and asked for the peace of mind of the entire population. “Here we don’t have any alerts, any extras, everything is normal,” she said.

There were 900 police officers who, to carry out the Cry of Independence in the capital of Sinaloa in total peace and tranquility, participated in safeguarding the event. This celebration had more than 18 thousand people gathered in the vicinity of the Government Palace. There was a white balance and no setbacks were reported.

The head of the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat assured that the levels of crime and violence in Culiacán will not be altered by the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán and everything that surrounds the issue, and therefore, no type is in mind special operation.

United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement confirming the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán: “Today, as a result of law enforcement cooperation between the United States and Mexico, Ovidio Guzmán López, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited to USA. This action is the latest step in the Justice Department’s effort to target all aspects of the cartel’s operations.”

El Ratón arrived in the United States aboard a plane that, at the time, was also the vehicle that participated in the extradition of his father, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán: a Bombardier Challenger 605 jet that belongs to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic ( FGR).

The first photo of the Ovidio Guzmán extradition was revealed on the morning of September 16. In the image of him, he is seen still wearing his Altiplano uniform.

Currently, the capo is in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois, and will remain there until his trial is over and his legal fate is decided. This prison is a tall 27-story building, where there are criminals of all kinds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

