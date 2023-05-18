Could the waters of municipalities in the Valley be contaminated by ash from Ruiz?

Given the seismic activity presented by the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, there is concern in the region because the fall of volcanic ash may affect the water sources of Valle del Caucaespecially in the north of the department.

For that reason the government of the Valley carry out monitoring of water quality in five municipalities of the region close to Ruiz.

This is how Acuavalle and the Executing Unit for Sanitation of the Valley, Uesvalle monitor the quality of the water in the municipalities of Ansermanuevo, Ulloa, Alcalá, Argelia and El Águila, which could have some incidence in an eventual eruption.

Surveillance

In this regard, the manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, stated that “we continuously participate with our technical team in the Departmental Risk Management Committee and the municipal committees of the five municipalities with the objective of building contingency plans that allow us to respond in a timely manner to the probability of ash fall due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano”.

The official added that “if the exposure is in low quantities and for a short time, The company has a production process which guarantees us that the inhabitants of these municipalities can continue enjoying the drinking water service with total normality”.

Likewise, he emphasized that “otherwise the entity will activate the contingency plan, supplying the vital liquid through tank trucks in these municipalities.”

In this subregion of the department, the departmental administration works in coordination with the Disaster Risk Management secretariatsthe Department of Health Secretary, Uesvalle, relief agencies, fire brigades, Red Cross, Civil Defense and Police before any eventuality that may arise with the volcano and accompany the community.

On the other hand, the Colombian Geological Service continues to monitor the behavior of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and reported that earthquakes have decreased but the orange alert is maintained because the volcanic activity remains inside the mountain.

