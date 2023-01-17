One of the most important initiatives approved by the Council of Belén de Umbría in the 2022 session, was the extension of the sanitary perimeter of the municipality, which gave free rein to the construction of new housing plans with a total of 450 housing solutions.

This was considered by councilor Yuri Vanessa Benjumea, who presided over the corporation last year at the head of a board of directors of which Arley Muñoz was part as first vice president and Fabián Londoño, second vice president.

In this last year of the current term, the presidency of the Council will be in the hands of Héctor Fabio Medina Gómez. The expansion of the sanitary perimeter due to exceptionality corresponds to a draft agreement presented by the Mayor, engineer Jesús Antonio Bermúdez, with an initial area of ​​6.8 hectares where four housing plans are projected.

To allow the construction of these properties, the municipal government, through the company Dinámica Servicios Públicos e Ingeniería, executed a series of works that guarantee the supply of drinking water and the management of wastewater in the sector that is incorporated into the urban perimeter.

It is about the new adduction line of the Santa Emilia aqueduct built with investments for $2,200 million, contributed by the Government of Risaralda and the Municipality of Belén, which ensures the supply of water for the next 50 years; the Estadio sewerage collector for $540 million from the General Royalty System and the Tannería collector for $1,500 million contributed by the Cárder and the Municipality.

The projection, Councilor Benjumea indicated, is to expand the sanitary perimeter to about 60 hectares, that is, an extension equal to the current perimeter, as well as modify the Basic Plan for Territorial Development, contained in agreement 055 of 2000, which is not updated for 22 years.

The former president of the Council highlighted that these initiatives led by Mayor Bermúdez, aimed at guaranteeing the availability of public services, the expansion of the sanitary perimeter and the updating of both the sanitation and discharge management plan and the basic territorial development plan correspond to to hard and joint work between the administration and the Municipal Council.

He also highlighted the work of the Belén de Umbría Council in giving free rein to works of great importance such as the construction of the new adduction line for the township of Taparcal for $2,200 million with resources from the Government of Risaralda, the Departmental Water Plan and the Municipality, to replace the current network that is over 50 years old and has serious flaws.

In the same way, the authorization to the executive for the delivery to the Dinámica company of the aqueduct and sewerage networks, three real estate assets and the public lighting service, with which the assets of the public services entity were strengthened by about $22,000 millions. The land will be used for the construction of the Dinámica headquarters and two aqueduct tanks.

When speaking about the management of the corporation in 2022, councilor Yuri Vanessa Benjumea indicated that the Council held decentralized sessions in the township of Taparcal and in the Providencia and El Progreso villages, as well as a joint session with the Apía Council at the which was attended by the Secretary of Government of Risaralda, Israel Londoño; the director of the Cárder, Julio César Gómez, and the police commander. The work agenda included safety and environmental issues and the possibility of an association to create a Traffic Office.

Likewise, the Council played a decisive role in the face of the risk of mega-mining and the processing of mining exploitation licenses that compromised almost the entire territory of Belén de Umbría.