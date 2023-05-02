Council of Abruzzo, the political week in the Hemicycle – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 02 MAY – The political week in the Hemicycle opens with the meeting of the Budget Commission of the Abruzzo Regional Council today in L’Aquila at 10:30, with the following measures on the agenda : “Regulations on Local Administrative Police and amendments to regional laws 18/2001, 40/2010, and 68/2012” (hearings: Regional Councilor for Work, Vocational Training, Education, Research and University, Social Policies, Local Authorities and the Police and of the Director of the Presidency Department of the Abruzzo Region); “Reorganization of the sector of the Abruzzo Region commission”; “Regulations concerning the overcoming of the Mountain Communities and regulation of the associated exercise of functions in the Mountain Municipalities”. At 2.00 pm, in the Aula Spagnoli, the Regional Council will meet.



The meeting of the Supervisory Commission is scheduled for Thursday 4 May at 10 with two items on the agenda: an in-depth analysis of the disbursement of funding to support anti-violence centers operating in the Abruzzo Region and the issues relating to the right to study – presentation of the final report of the works.



At 12:30 the session of the Territory Commission is scheduled, which will examine the draft law “New urban planning law of the territory”; the following hearings are scheduled: Ance Abruzzo, Upi Abruzzo, Uncem Abruzzo, Unitel Abruzzo, Order of Geologists of the Abruzzo Region, Confindustria Abruzzo, Confapi Abruzzo, Confartigianato Abruzzo, Cna Abruzzo, Confcommercio Abruzzo, Confesercenti Abruzzo, Confagricoltura Abruzzo, Cgil Abruzzo, Cisl Abruzzo, Uil Abruzzo. (HANDLE).

