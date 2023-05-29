Home » Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections
News

Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections

by admin
Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections
Image: archive

Hespress – AFPMonday 29 May 2023 – 17:26

The Council of Europe said in a statement, Monday, that the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won on Sunday, was marked by “increasingly inflammatory language” and “restrictions” on freedom of expression.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is a member with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the election observation mission, stated that the poll was “marked by increasingly inflammatory and discriminatory language during the campaign period.”

On the other hand, “media bias and constant restrictions on freedom of expression” also led to “creating unequal competitive conditions that contributed to an unjustified advantage” for Erdogan, despite the fact that the poll “went smoothly and allowed voters to choose between real political options,” according to him. Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The statement quoted German MP Frank Schwab, a member of the association’s mission to monitor voting operations, as saying, “The second round of the presidential elections clearly determined the winner.”

“However, this second round also took place in an environment that, in many ways, does not provide the conditions for democratic elections,” Schwab added.

He called on Ankara to “implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, especially the release of Osman Kavala and Salah al-Din Demirtas,” opponents of Erdogan who are now in prison.

The observation mission for the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey has deployed 232 observers from 31 countries, according to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Council of Europe

See also  Sister Grazia died in Cuorgnè since 1991

You may also like

“Freedom and Change” calls on both sides of...

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Venezuela: PDVSA and Chevron increase oil production

‘Suspicion of preferential treatment for children’ Election Commission,...

Guática, Mistrató and Quinchía were affected by the...

The crossing will be closed at the Epplehaus

In 2022, the quality of the national ecological...

Attorney’s Office stops technology and innovation center in...

Focus stocks with extreme trading volume on Monday,...

A Moroccan wins the Reader of the Year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy