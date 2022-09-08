The Council of Ministers approved, on the proposal of the President of the Council Draghi and the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, the Report to Parliament which updates the programmatic objectives of public finance on the basis of higher revenues equal to 6.2 billion euros. The government aims to reach a total dowry of 12-13 billion for the new aid decree. Meanwhile, precisely on the aid front for the gas emergency and on the path for approving the new aid decree, sources from Palazzo Chigi sources underline: “The government does what it can to speed up the process, now everything is in the hands of Parliament “.

Now, having found the 6.2 billion, the government will present the Report to the Chambers for the relative authorization necessary for the Executive to use the resources provided. The higher revenues, as indicated in the Report, will represent the main component of the new Aid Decree that the Government will approve, after the parliamentary passage, with the aim of countering the effects on families and businesses of expensive energy.

On the table are the resources to be put in place for the next aid decree, necessary to face the race in prices and the rise in bills. In today’s meeting, the scope of the resources to be allocated for this new provision will be defined, but a further CDM will be needed next week to define the interventions in detail. This double step is necessary to obtain the authorization of the Parliament for the commitment of resources that will affect the planning of public spending.

The leader of the FdI group in the Chamber Francesco Lollobrigida, meanwhile, underlined: «The aid decree bis must be converted into law before the arrival in Parliament of the report on the budget adjustment useful for the next legislative decree. There is an irresponsible attempt by the political forces that approved the aid bis to postpone the conversation until after the elections. The great risk is that a failure to convert a provision for which a large part of the resources have been spent creates economic problems. It seems to me that the political forces that have governed together do not have a sense of reality ».

Resolutions of the Civil Protection

The Council of Ministers approved the declaration of a state of emergency as a result of the exceptional meteorological events that occurred in the third decade of July 2022 in the territory of the municipalities of Braone, Ceto and Niardo, in the province of Brescia. For the implementation of the first urgent measures, 3,250,000 euros were allocated from the Fund for national emergencies.

Golden power

On the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti – pursuant to article 2 of the decree-law of 15 March 2012, n. 21 -, the Cdm approved the exercise of special powers, in the form of specific prescriptions, in relation to the transaction notified by the companies ASM International NV and LPE Spa, concerning the acquisition, by ASM INTERNATIONAL NV, of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of LPE Spa

Collective contacts

The Council of Ministers also authorized the Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, to express the favorable opinion of the Government on the hypothesis of a national collective labor agreement for the staff of the autonomous sector of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, relating to the three-year legal and economic 2016-2018, signed on 8 April 2022 by the Agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations (ARAN) and by the confederations and representative trade unions.

Italian citizenship to volleyball player Kamil Rychlicki

At the proposal of the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese and having regard to the request of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), the CDM finally approved the conferral of Italian citizenship on Kamil Rychlicki, a volleyball athlete born in Ettelbruck (Luxembourg) on ​​1 November 1996, for having rendered eminent services to Italy in consideration of the excellent results achieved in their own sport.