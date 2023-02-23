Urso: “reform needed to stop the jungle of almost 2,000 incentives and improve efficiency for businesses”

Today’s Council of Ministers gave the green light to the birth of a new “incentive code” in order to block the extreme fragmentation of current incentive policies and achieve full efficiency of interventions for businesses.

“The provision – comments the minister bear – arises from the need to have an organic reform to stop the jungle of incentives. The goal is to simplify and homogenize. Today’s global challenges – continues the Minister – they need targeted and coherent responses with a complete and coordinated system of incentives that can represent an organic corpus of rules that is a reference for both public decision-makers and businesses”.

The bill is connected to the 2023-2025 Budget Law in line with the indications of the DEF and with the PNRR and also includes among the objectives the simplification of the rules on investment and interventions in the South. The revision of the incentives is in fact a necessary step also for the promotion of industrial policy which requires at national level a greater efficiency of interventions for businesses as well as orientation towards global challenges such as the green and digital transition.

In the last year of the survey (2021), the national subsidy system recorded a total number of 1,982 subsidized interventions, of which no. 229 of the central administrations and n. 1,753 of the regional administrations.

The provision, shared with the administrations concerned and in line with Minister Fitto, operates on three main sources:

reorganization and rationalization the incentive measures, in the light of the impact assessments that will be carried out;

the incentive measures, in the light of the impact assessments that will be carried out; coordination between central and regional administrations in order to prevent overlaps and waste;

between central and regional administrations in order to prevent overlaps and waste; simplification, clarity and knowability through the incentive code which contains the general rules that must be uniformly observed.

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy will have to adopt the delegated decrees within 24 months.