For physically assaulting his sentimental partner, Anderson José Montero Torres was captured red-handed, on a public highway in the municipality of Tame (Arauca).

The investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office indicate that the defendant, on recent January 15, the defendant was surprised by the uniformed officers when he was struggling with the victim, whom he threw to the ground and hit her.

In the capture procedure, the apprehended resisted the capture and attacked the commander of the Tame Police station, who suffered injuries to his left forearm.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office, before the Guarantee Control Judge, charged him with the crimes of intrafamily violence in competition with violence against a public servant. Montero Torres who did not accept responsibility for him was sent to jail.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

