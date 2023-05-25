Council of State annulled election of Comptroller General

The process of election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra the position of comptroller general is declared null and void, this because there would be alleged irregularities at the time of being elected.

The Chamber indicated that in said procedure it was unknownor provided in articles 126 of the Political Constitution, 21 of Law 5 of 1992 and 6 and 9 of Law 1904 of 2018 Therefore, a third list of eligible candidates would have been prepared in which some aspects that are classified as fixed were varied, this would have been done without any justification.

“As explained, Resolution 003 of August 3, 2023 of the Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic introduced substantial changes to the criteria and values ​​set in the initial call for the election process, which were unjustified and varied seriously. the evaluation parameters of the participants, after the results of the knowledge tests and the evaluation of the resumes were already known, an activity carried out by the Industrial University of Santander, in the first phase of the election. Therefore, the objectivity and legality of the electoral process were affected. In addition, the immutability of the calls without valid reason was unknown, ”announced the statement from the Council of State.

Although the Congress of the Republic invoked as support the judicial pronouncements issued in the framework of a tutelage action and a class action, it was established that those only provided for the formation of a second list of eligible, but not a third, much less the variation of the initial call for the process.

The Council of State assured that in the call the established rules cannot be changed without justification, nor when tests designed for that purpose have been carried out and these results are known.

Among the irregularities in the comptroller’s election was also that the meeting in which Rodríguez was elected was not called in advance. For these reasons, the election of him is declared invalid and it is expected that progress will be made in reorganizing the selection process from the call.