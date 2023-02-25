More than 3,000 vacancies to enter the administrative career in different entities of 10 departments of the country are offered by the National Civil Service Commission through two selection processes, to which any Colombian, of legal age, who meets the requirements may register. the job for which you want to apply.

Territorial selection process 8:

Until next March 3, citizens will be able to register for 2,289 vacancies from 26 entities such as governors, mayors, secretariats and institutes of the departments of Amazonas, Boyacá, Caquetá, Magdalena, Quindío, Tolima and Vaupés, through the Territorial selection process 8.

These are offered at the professional, technical and assistance levels and within the jobs offered there are several that do not require experience. For more information, visit https://historico.cnsc.gov.co/index.php/2408-2434-normatividad

Territorial selection process 9:

To participate in this merit contest, citizens may register until March 5 for one of the 939 vacancies that are offered in 39 entities such as mayors, institutes and ombudsmen of the departments of Nariño, Santander and Valle with the Territorial selection process 9.

Within these, 144 vacancies without experience are offered, of which 8 are for the care level, 40 for technicians and 96 for professionals, being an opportunity for young people who have recently graduated from technical or professional careers to obtain their first job or for citizens with little professional experience. For more information, visit https://historico.cnsc.gov.co/index.php/2435-a-2473-territorial-9

To register for the selection processes, applicants must pay the value of the participation rights, which for the technical and assistance level is $38,700, while for the professional and advisory level it is $58,000, payment that can be made at Bancolombia’s branches and bank correspondents, laser printing the receipt generated in the system or electronic payment through the PSE platform or the Bancolombia button.

Applicants can register for a single vacancy within the selection process and simultaneously participate in the different merit contests offered by the entity.

How to take part?

1. Consult the agreement and the annex that establishes the rules of the selection process that you are interested in registering, which can be found on the CNSC website (Processes under development) https://historico.cnsc.gov .co/index.php/calls/in-development

2. Register in SIMO through the Commission’s website or enter directly through https://simo.cnsc.gov.co/

3. Consult the job that matches your profile and identify the number of the corresponding Public Career Employment Offer (OPEC). In this you will find the general information of the position (dependency, city or municipality, number of vacancies); job functions and specific requirements such as education and experience.

4. In the control panel (left side) enter the OPEC number or select the drop-down list of the call field.

5. You can bookmark or select the vacancy of your interest to access the form.

6. Collect and upload the documents and certificates requested according to the vacancy (ID, diplomas and degree certificates, labor and experience certifications, publications, other studies, courses, professional card, and other documents required according to the position, etc.)

7. Before confirming the Registration Data in SIMO, verify that the job chosen really corresponds to the one you wish to aspire to, remember that you can only change or correct your choice before confirming your registration.

8. Click on the employment confirmation button and the system will enable the payment options. https://simo.cnsc.gov.co/

9. Select the payment method and make a single payment of the participation rights for the selected job. (You can only apply for one (1) job per call).

10. To formalize your registration, press the “Confirm employment” button and download the proof of your registration.

Source: National Civil Service Commission

Related