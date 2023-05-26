Council of State declared void the election of the Comptroller General of the Republic 2022-2026 – news

The high court found proven irregularities in the election process for Rodríguez Becerra.

The Fifth Section of the Council of State declared the nullity of the election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, as Comptroller General of the Republic for the period 2022-2026, upon finding proven irregularities in the process of his election.

The Chamber indicated that in said procedure the provisions of articles 126 of the Political Constitution, 21 of Law 5 of 1992 and 6 and 9 of Law 1904 of 2018 were ignored because, among other aspects, a third list of eligible and the qualification parameters initially set in the call were varied, without any justification.

As explained, Resolution 003 of August 3, 2023 of the Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic introduced substantial changes to the criteria and values ​​established in the initial call for the election process, which were unjustified and seriously varied the evaluation parameters of the participants, after the results of the knowledge tests and the evaluation of the resumes were already known, an activity carried out by the Industrial University of Santander, in the first phase of the election. Therefore, the objectivity and legality of the electoral process were affected. In addition, the immutability of the calls without valid reason was unknown.

It was explained that, although the Congress of the Republic invoked as support the judicial pronouncements issued in the framework of a tutelage action and a popular action, it was established that those only provided for the formation of a second list of eligible candidates, but not a third one. -as happened in this case- not much less than the variation of the initial call for the process. In addition, within the framework of popular actions, electoral decisions cannot be adopted due to the express prohibition of article 139 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation.

It was recalled that the jurisprudence of the Corporation has been clear in establishing that, in accordance with the Political Constitution and Law 1904 of 2018, the call constitutes the law for this type of process, therefore the established rules cannot be changed without justification and, much less, when the tests designed for this purpose have already been carried out and their results are known, which was what happened in this case.

Additionally, it was found that the plenary session in which Mr. Rodríguez Becerra was elected was not convened with the advance notice established by law. In short, the nullity of his election was declared and it was ordered to redo the entire selection process from the call, including, in order to designate Comptroller General of the Republic, for the remainder of the constitutional period.