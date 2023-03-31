The Council of State denied the claims of the claim for electoral annulment against the election of the governor in charge Andrés Meza. The lawsuit had been filed by the former mayor of Valledupar Freddys Miguel Socarrás.

The president assumed functions after being appointed by former Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, through Decree 1190 of July 15.

The former mayor of Valledupar, as the plaintiff, assured that he has not yet been notified. “That ruling is unfortunate, but we must abide by it and continue to oppose this regime that governs the department in the midst of corruption. There is no other hope but to defeat them in October,” said Socarrás.

ARGUMENTS

The plaintiffs alleged that former President Iván Duque lacked authorization from the Legislature to delegate said function to Palacios. In the official letter, they indicated that this responsibility was entrusted to the head of state “in articles 303 of the Constitution and 135 of Law 2200 of 2022”, which deals with the appointment of governor in case of absolute absence or suspension.

Another argument was that “The binding nature of the coalition agreement signed by the Cambio Radical, de la U and Liberal Colombiano parties, through which they agreed to jointly nominate Luis Alberto Monsalvo as a candidate for the Governor of Cesar, was unknown.”