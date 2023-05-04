Council of State left firm seat of ‘Yoyo’ Tovar

The Chamber of the Fifth Section of the Council of State, issued a single instance ruling against the demand for electoral annulment with which it was intended to separate the Representative of the Chamber Jorge Rodrigo Tovar Vélez from his seat.

“This is not a victory of mine, but of the thousands of people who freely voted for the peace project that I represent and for which I continue to work in Congress,” said Representative Tovar, who was elected as one of the 16 representatives of the Peace Seats, with the highest vote in the country.

Regarding the decision to finalize his election as Representative of CITREP No. 12, the high court notified Jorge Rodrigo Tovar, who celebrated the ruling by expressing: “I receive this decision with respect for democracy and the victims of the armed conflict. My commitment remains firm with the peace of Colombia”, he pointed out.

In March of last year, Tovar Vélez obtained the highest number of votes in the country as one of the 16 representatives for the so-called Curules de Paz, which the government granted to the victims of the armed conflict.

She had received four lawsuits and a guardianship from several human rights NGOs that questioned her status as a victim due to the criminal record of her father, Rodrigo Tovar Pupo.

