Council of State revokes decision on bus accident where 43 people died

In the early morning of February 3, 2009, on the Quibdó-El Siete highway, near the village of Santa Ana, municipality of Carmen de Atrato, a passenger bus from the company Rápido Ochoa fell off a cliff, an accident where they died 43 people.

The indignation generated by this tragedy in the so-called “road of death” led to the realization on February 19, 2009 of a civic strike in Chocó against the government of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, a movement that obtained resources to expedite the start of paving of the way

Relatives of the victims sued the State in a class action. Then another different demand for direct reparation was filed and the Chocó Administrative Court in a first instance judgment partially agreed to their claims and condemned Invías and the Ministry of Transportation.

However, the Council of State, in a judgment of February 17, 2023, revoked this ruling of the Chocó Administrative Court and declared the exception of res judicata, establishing that the plaintiffs had previously sued in a class action.

The Council of State considered that the identity of the three presuppositions that make up the res judicata -cause, object and parties- was accredited.