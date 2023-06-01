Council of the Baltic Sea: Baerbock wants to prevent Russian split attempts > – News

Status: 01.06.2023 3:15 p.m The foreign ministers of the eight countries bordering the Baltic Sea as well as Norway, Iceland and diplomats from the EU Commission are meeting in Wismar today and tomorrow. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) advocates closer cooperation.

In view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is calling for even closer solidarity with the countries in the Baltic Sea region at the Baltic Sea Council in Wismar. Russia “not only broke with international law, but also tore down the bridges of cooperation in the Baltic region,” said Baerbock before the meeting on Thursday. Baerbock went on to say that they would talk together about how to prevent attempts at division by Russia and how to protect the living space for future generations.

Politics not only in Berlin

In June, Germany is stepping down from the chair of the Council of the Baltic Sea States after one year. Therefore, a kind of balance sheet is drawn at the meeting in Wismar. The priorities of the German Presidency were the promotion of offshore wind energy, the intensification of youth meetings and the elimination of munitions in the Baltic Sea. With Wismar as the venue, hostess Baerbock wants to show that foreign policy is not only made in Berlin and has invited some of her counterparts to a two-day meeting. The Hanseatic city lives with, on and from the Baltic Sea, according to a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office in justifying the venue. A walk through the old town, an entry in the Golden Book of the city of Wismar and an exchange with young people are also planned.

In Wismar, salvage equipment for old ammunition is to be demonstrated

The members of the Baltic Sea Council want to become climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. According to the committee, there is a lot of potential for this in the region, particularly due to offshore wind turbines in the Baltic Sea. Germany had set out to initiate cooperation with the national energy ministries. Germany also wanted to give new impetus to the disposal of contaminated ammunition. Up to 400,000 tons of conventional explosives and around 40,000 tons of chemical weapons are still lying on the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Salvage equipment for these contaminated sites is to be demonstrated in Wismar.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine casts shadows

But the German Presidency was also marked by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Shortly after the invasion on February 24, 2022, the Council suspended Russia. The Belarusian observer status was also suspended. In May 2022, Russia finally announced its withdrawal from the Council.

Founded in 1992 after the end of the division of Europe

The board was established in 1992. After the end of the division of Europe, the peaceful growing together of East and West should be promoted and stability in the region should be guaranteed. The CBSS currently has ten members and the European Union: Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

