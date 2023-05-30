Council of the Judiciary threatens to suspend the Prosecutor

The president of the judiciary Council, Wilman Teránconvenes a plenary session tonight at 19 hours and 40 minutes. They will treat the report from Disciplinary Control Subcommittee from the same entity that sent a memo concluding:

“It is recommended to the plenary of the judiciary council to issue the preventive measure of suspension against the judicial servant Lady Diana Salazar Méndez.”

During 3 months, without salaryand that a summary administrative that you can conclude in your dismissal.

The fiscal Diana Salazar is out of the country via telephone confirmed to ecuavisa that if that happens, will not abide that decision and those who vote for it could be criminally prosecuted.

«Acting with all the forcefulness of the law, that would be a crime of usurpation of functions, that is, prosecuting the flagrant crime. We have reforms that are going to be applied in this case.”

The Popular Legal Action Collective that integrates the wife of the former ombudsman Freddy Carriónsentenced for sexual abusea case promoted by Salazar, allege an alleged plagiarism in their thesis.

But the Prosecutor warns that what they are looking for is interfere in the process that opened against of the vowels of the Council of the Judiciary Juan Jose Morillo y Maribel Barreno by alleged influence peddling.

«They would not be able to hear these types of complaints because they are not competent and because there is a conflict of interest: they are being investigated by the State Attorney General. It is simply a way of intimidating work and this is not going to stop us.

The Fiscal General return to the east country Tuesday May 30.