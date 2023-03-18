Home News Council of the Magistracy projects a plan of activities for accountability corresponding to the period 2023
News

Council of the Magistracy projects a plan of activities for accountability corresponding to the period 2023

by admin
Council of the Magistracy projects a plan of activities for accountability corresponding to the period 2023

Asuncion, National Radio.-The Citizen Accountability Committee of the Council of the Magistracy – Judicial School, made up of directors, chiefs and coordinators, held a working meeting on Thursday, March 16, in order to establish the guidelines for the activities, the appointment of a coordinator and a recording secretary, as well as the approval of the formation of the technical team.

The purpose of this act is to continue compliance with PE Decree No. 2991 dated December 6, 2019, which approves the implementation of the Citizen Accountability Manual, in accordance with the Resolution of the National Anti-Corruption Secretariat – SENAC No. 16 dated January 27, 2023, which establishes the regulatory provisions related to the Decree of reference, corresponding to the fiscal year 2023.

The Committee is made up of different departments of the Institution, including:

General Directorate of Administration and Finance;
General Secretary;
MECIP coordination;
Private Secretariat;
ICT Directorate;
Human Talent Department;
Legal Affairs Directorate;
Institutional Internal Audit Department;
Academic Director of the Judicial School;
Vice Academic Coordination of the Judicial School;
Department of Institutional Communication,
Transparency Unit.

See also  Plane crashed in the Milan area: the pilot spoke of "deviation due to bad weather" with the control tower

You may also like

Later outdoor pool start

The “La Moya” community will celebrate the 2023...

The day Martín Elías recognized the potential of...

Current reports from BR24 at a glance

The enchantment of the gypsy circuses – Diario...

New society already has sports recognition

DGB boss Fahimi on wages and strikes: “The...

Itaipu’s new Brazilian director affirms that he will...

Young man from the LGBTI community was murdered...

WHO asks China to release data on raccoon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy