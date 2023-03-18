Asuncion, National Radio.-The Citizen Accountability Committee of the Council of the Magistracy – Judicial School, made up of directors, chiefs and coordinators, held a working meeting on Thursday, March 16, in order to establish the guidelines for the activities, the appointment of a coordinator and a recording secretary, as well as the approval of the formation of the technical team.

The purpose of this act is to continue compliance with PE Decree No. 2991 dated December 6, 2019, which approves the implementation of the Citizen Accountability Manual, in accordance with the Resolution of the National Anti-Corruption Secretariat – SENAC No. 16 dated January 27, 2023, which establishes the regulatory provisions related to the Decree of reference, corresponding to the fiscal year 2023.

The Committee is made up of different departments of the Institution, including:

General Directorate of Administration and Finance;

General Secretary;

MECIP coordination;

Private Secretariat;

ICT Directorate;

Human Talent Department;

Legal Affairs Directorate;

Institutional Internal Audit Department;

Academic Director of the Judicial School;

Vice Academic Coordination of the Judicial School;

Department of Institutional Communication,

Transparency Unit.