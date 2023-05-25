Home » Council studies the possibility of holding microenterprise fairs
Council studies the possibility of holding microenterprise fairs

Councilwoman Jacqueline Fernandes presented before the plenary session of the Pereira Council, the draft agreement No. 22 of 2023 by which the microenterprise fairs program for reactivation is institutionalized, as a strategy for the growth of micro, small and medium-sized companies in Pereira.

The project seeks to promote the economic development of the business sector of Pereira, through the promotion of its products and services and the activation of sales; In addition, they want to make visible the portfolio of products and services of these micro-entrepreneurs.

Likewise, it is intended to encourage Pereirans to directly purchase and exchange the products offered by microentrepreneurs and present them in different events and parks in the city, to reactivate companies and therefore employment in the city.

The fairs will be held once a year in places with a large influx of public so that microentrepreneurs can offer their products, make an economic chain and find spaces for people to learn about their products and acquire them.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, as of December 31, 2021, in Pereira there are 20,601 registered merchants, of which 99% are microentrepreneurs.

