Councilor Alessandro Balboni at the Unife Orienta Summer stand

PRESS APPOINTMENT – Thursday 20 July 2023 at 12 in piazza Municipio in Ferrara
Thursday 20 July 2023, at 12the city councilor for relations with the university Alexander Balboni will be present at the Unife Orienta Summer stand in Piazza Municipio in Ferrara for a moment of greeting together with the professor Stefano Alvisiincoming Orientation delegate for Unife.
(Communication by the Press Office, Institutional and Digital Communication, University of Ferrara)
