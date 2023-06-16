Councilor denounces alleged breach of contract for community alarms – Diario La Hora

Controversy. There are disputes between the administration of Santiago Guarderas and that of Pabel Muñoz over the contracting and installation of community alarms.

Councilwoman Estefanía Grunauer denounces an alleged breach in the installation of 385 community alarms. This is due to the suspension of the contract with the company providing the service.

The councilor of Quito Estefanía Grunauer denounced this June 14, 2023 an alleged failure to install 557 community alarms requested by the community from the previous municipal administration, led by former mayor Santiago Guarderas.

We invest more than a million dollars

to improve security in Quito with

the purchase of 557 community alarms.#ReportDeFinDeGestion Check the full report at: https://t.co/x2P8JWEec8 pic.twitter.com/qmpLht4yzi – Municipality of Quito (@MunicipioQuito) May 7, 2023

In his complaint, Grunauer indicates that only 112 alarms are active and that some of these present damage to the connection between the emergency button and the ECU-911. He also warns that the reasons for the suspension of the contract with the company Nexmedios technological solutions, do not make sense and are unfounded. According to her, it is absurd that the dismissal of the alarms and the delay in the delivery of documentation are reasons to suspend the contract. In addition, she accused the former mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas, of lying to the public.

reactions

The former security secretary, Daniela Valarezo, dismissed these accusations, and indicated that the contract was made on December 16, 2022. In said document, it is established that they had to install 557 alarms within a period of 150 days; that is, until May 2023. 365 days are also established for the provision of support, maintenance and connectivity services.

Until May 12, 172 alarms were installed. Valarezo maintained that there was a delay because at the moment of presenting themselves for the installation, the interested persons changed their minds in the place already established in the review and asked that they be placed in another point. This generated complications that harmed the contractor. Added to this was the lack of information on the amount and which were the neighborhoods that needed the service. For these reasons it was decided to suspend the contract, but not the provision of the service. This, according to Valarezo, should resume at most until next week with the current administration of the mayor, Pabel Muñoz. If this is true and if 20 alarms are installed per day, the remaining 385 alarms should be set in one month.

The former manager of the Quito Security Logistics Company, Jaime Buchelli, said that on May 9 they informed him that they did not have all the information on the users of the community alarm systems, which for the company represented a problem in the development of the project and within the previously established deadlines. For this reason, according to Buchelli, they requested the suspension of the contract until the corresponding information is available for the beneficiaries thereof. This request was approved by the previous City Council.

Councilwoman Grunauer indicated that her complaint will go to the Quito Honest Metropolitan Commission to Fight Corruption for investigation. She also urged the Quito Security Logistics Company to explain the 385 missing alarms. (EC)

Jaime Buchelli, manager of @epemseguridad explained that the company provides logistical support to the entities that make up the Integrated Security System. It contributes to the execution of security programs, citizen coexistence and risk management in Quito. pic.twitter.com/VVwFL5zeJ4 – Municipality of Quito (@MunicipioQuito) March 6, 2023

385 alarmas comunitarias faltan por instalar

$1’014.000 se invirtieron en el contrato de alarmas comunitarias.