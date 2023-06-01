Councilors analyze budget addition for the Comptroller’s Office

In a new extraordinary session, a draft agreement was socialized in the Pereira Council by which resources are added to the income and expense budget of the Pereira Municipal Comptroller’s Office for the fiscal year 2023, in the amount of approximately 184 million pesos. .

Perches Giraldo Campuzano, Municipal Comptroller, publicized this budget and said that it was calculated based on the 8% consumer price index established by the National Government.

He added that of the resources available to the Comptroller’s Office, 96% are invested in personnel expenses destined to salaries and social benefits and only 4% to investment expenses.

The municipal Comptroller maintained that in the entity there are technological deficiencies and many needs in terms of personnel, especially in the area of ​​fiscal responsibility, where more legal professionals are required.

This budget addition project now goes to the study of the respective commission where it will receive the first debate; later it goes to the plenary for the second and last debate; if approved in both instances, it will be sent for the mayor Carlos Maya’s sanction.

Up to now, four lawyers have been hired, but more are needed, according to Comptroller Giraldo.

Perches Giraldo

Municipal Comptroller of Pereira

“Law 1416 determines that it is done with the rate of 8% or the projected rate that is 13% of DANE, whichever is the better of the two, now that does not mean that these are resources that we will have left over. Regarding technological needs, we found that there was no router so that there was Wi-Fi in the equipment in the room and that we did not have an antivirus contract. We made an evacuation plan for fiscal responsibility processes, we have deficiencies in human resources, in equipment”.