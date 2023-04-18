Councilors and former councilors in the race for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office

Six months after the mayoral elections for the 2024-2027 period, Bogotá continues to witness the political race for the conquest of the Liévano Palace. In this sense, and waiting for further confirmations, EL NUEVO SIGLO details the profile of the pre-candidates, candidates and potential applicants.

Maria Fernanda Rojas

María Fernanda Rojas, councilor for the Green Alliance Party; Lawyer, social communicator and journalist, she began her career with the motto “Bogotá is now” and with more than 25 years of experience in the public sector, she positioned herself as the first woman registered as a candidate for Mayor.

“I am going to work for mobility, security, entrepreneurs, opportunities for young people, women, education and for a model of supplying food at a fair price and decent conditions for peasants, these are issues that cannot wait either, there are to do something now”, pointed out the lobbyist.

Carlos Carrillo

Carlos Carrillo, councilor of Bogotá for the Polo Democrático, is an industrial designer from the National University and a Magister in art and design from Shanghai Donghua University. He was a university professor for 6 years and as an activist he led the recall of Enrique Peñalosa. One of his main political struggles is the dignification of public transport in Bogotá and he feels proud to be the champion of the demands of the Colombian left.

With 17 votes in favor, of the 21 of the District Executive Committee of the Party, Carrillo was elected as a candidate for the Mayor of Bogotá, positioning himself as the first officially endorsed left-wing candidate.

“Many thanks to the Democratic Pole Committee for endorsing my candidacy for Mayor of Bogotá. Let’s go for the unity of the POLO and for the unity of the Historical Pact! As this is a project with the people, from the bases, from the diversity of the people and from the needs that originate the best ideas, I want you to join and be part of this team. Join and be a Carrillo team! ”, The current lobbyist invited, through his social networks.

Lucia Bastidas

Councilor Lucía Bastidas of the Alianza Verde party is a social communicator and journalist, with a master’s degree in Political Science and specialization in Senior State Management.

She was an advisor to the Government of Cundinamarca and the National Television Commission; regional coordinator of the National Commission for Reparation and Reconciliation and director of the Institute for Community Participation and Action. Her work on the Council is focused on defending an inclusive city model, where women are valued and respected.

Although she has not yet confirmed her participation in the mayoral race, the lobbyist has made her intention to be a candidate firm.

“If we make an internal consultation, according to the calendar of the National Electoral Council and the Registry we have until June 4, and for registrations we are looking to see if we put April 21 or 23 to do the same. But you have to look at the rules of the game, if there are guarantees and conditions to be able to participate. We are going to see in democracy how we do it”, expressed the lobbyist.

Diego Cancino

Councilor Diego Cancino of the Green Alliance and a philosopher from the National University of Colombia, has a master’s degree in public policy from the Universidad de los Andes. He was the private secretary of Antanas Mockus during the Green Wave Presidential Campaign (2010). He has worked with him and built policy lines on culture and citizen education, peace and violence prevention, among others.

In the Bogotá Council, he seeks to contribute to the transformation of the city through pedagogy, arguments and collective work with the people of the territories. His challenge is to make Bogotá a city that generates pride, where civic culture and trust are its main assets.

At the end of March, he confirmed his aspiration to the Mayor of Bogotá. “Of course I’m going. I am going to go to the Green Party to consult the mayor, because it seems to me that Bogotá needs to deepen democracy, it needs to develop the entire agenda for national change, but, in addition, it is essential to comply with this citizenry and the Green Alliance must comply with the city ​​in the construction of trust and civic culture”.

martin rivera

The Alianza Verde party councilor studied Urban Management and Development at the Universidad del Rosario. He coordinated “Cómo Vamos Council” and worked in ProBogotá Region as coordinator of Government and Public Policies.

At the beginning of 2022, he confirmed his intention to be mayor with the support of movements and center parties outside his community.

“This is the most important professional project of my life, in which I have been preparing myself for more than ten years. The last three years in the Council have been of great learning in the urban, political and, mainly, in the operation of the District. Bogotá is my home and it needs a person who leads a city project and not a political project. I feel prepared.”, emphasized the lobbyist.

Carlos Galan

Former councilman Carlos Fernando Galán, elected in October 2007 with the highest individual vote obtained by a candidate for Council in the country, led the opposition to the government of the other Mayor Samuel Moreno Rojas and was the first to denounce the irregularities in the hiring that would result in investigations for the so-called “recruitment carousel”.

Galán was a candidate for Mayor of Bogotá for the Cambio Radical party in the October 2011 elections and obtained a vote of more than 285 thousand votes. At present, the intention of the former lobbyist to launch himself into the electoral contest with the support of the Cambio Radical party has been rumored.

Diego Molano

Diego Molano, former councilor elected as head of the closed list of the Democratic Center in 2015 and until 2019, was the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE). On February 6, 2021, he was appointed as Minister of National Defense.

At the beginning of February 2023, Molano officially launched himself as a candidate for mayor of Bogotá. “With a significant group of citizens called Let’s Rebuild Bogotá, we have undertaken the collection of signatures in order to register my candidacy for mayor of Bogotá,” Molano announced in a statement.

other candidates

Juan Daniel Oviedo and Rodrigo Lara are two more confirmed candidates for mayor of Bogotá. The former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) and the former president of the Colombian House of Representatives, respectively, began the race to collect signatures.

Juan Daniel Oviedo

Juan Daniel Oviedo is an Economist from the Universidad del Rosario. On February 7, he launched his candidacy in the middle of a walk in which he invited his followers to accompany him in his campaign “Vamos con toda por Bogotá.”

The candidate spoke about the possibility of eliminating the pick and plate for the city, clarifying that this would be one of his campaign proposals. “We cannot continue with this measure that has been in force for 30 years and that promotes the culture of hatred of private vehicles,” said Oviedo.

Rodrigo Lara Restrepo

Rodrigo Lara is a lawyer from the Externado de Colombia University. Lara has been an external adviser to the Ministry of the Interior on territorial planning issues and adviser to the High Presidential Adviser for Social Action.

Since last Tuesday, he officially launched his candidacy for mayor of Bogotá. “What I am clear about and what we have defined with the social and civic sectors that have invited me to launch a candidacy, is that it will be a process, totally independent from the traditional political parties,” he said.