Counseling center against hate speech “Elly” starts in Erfurt

The contact point for victims of so-called hate speech had been planned for a long time. From now on, two counselors will look after those affected by hate and hate speech on the Internet in the new rooms at Clara-Zetkin-Strasse 40 in Erfurt. But there are also consultations Online or possible on the phone. The new offer called “Elly” is a project of the victim advice center Ezra and thus also sponsored by the Evangelical Church.

Financed by the Ministry of the Interior

Ezra managing director Franz Zobel told MDR that the new position was an additional offer. “As Ezra, we drew attention to the increased need years ago and called for a corresponding offer of advice. At the same time, state politicians from various parties referred to the problems with hate speech, also from our own experience.”

The new position is funded by the State Prevention Council at the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior and Municipal Affairs. Around 184,000 euros have been approved for 2023.

We can provide information on what options there are to take action against perpetrators.

Laura Gdowzok I Elly consultant





Study: Almost every fourth person is affected

Elly consultant Laura Gdowzok told MDR that there was a high need for advice. Scientific studies have shown that almost every fourth person is affected by hate speech. The proportion of people directly affected in Thuringia is above the national average. Target groups are all people who are affected by hate speech, including above all people who are already marginalized in society, such as women, queer people or people of color. Another important target group are political mandate holders.

“We can provide information about the options available to take action against perpetrators. If they wish, we can put them in touch with experienced lawyers and accompany them to court,” said Laura Gdowzok. The Elly counselors could also provide support with protective measures such as blocking the population register.

The need for advice is increasing

The Thuringian state parliament member Raimund Walk (CDU) told the MDR that in principle all citizens could become victims of hate speech. Crimes against public officials and elected officials have exploded in the past five years. “This development is extremely worrying and a great danger to our democracy. Intimidation, hate speech and violence have been directed against municipal officials and elected representatives as well as party representatives for years.” Due to these developments, he sees a great need for the establishment of such a body.

The left calls for long-term funding

The left-wing member of the state parliament Katharina König-Preuss told the MDR that it is now important that the hate speech advice can do its core business and not have to worry about financing and possible layoffs at the end of each year. “Unfortunately, hate speech will not have disappeared into thin air as a social problem in the next year.” They are therefore promoting long-term structural funding for the project. “How quickly words become deeds can be seen in the Murder of Walter Lübcke comprehend. The origin also lay in a large number of hate messages,” König-Preuss continued.