Counselor: Solutions for family crises – How to cope well with difficult couple and family relationships w News Ilmenau – News Ilmenau Leisure Current news on the Internet

When a psychologist reflects on one’s own successes and failures in couple relationships, one can expect complex insights. In his new book “Relationship – a search for clues” (ISBN 978-3-95716-378-3), Thomas Peddinghaus looks at love and partnership as he himself experienced them in his life. The knowledge is expanded in the professional handling of clients, as it entails a consulting profession. The result is an insightful book – at times self-deprecating, thoughtful and cautiously inquiring.

In this book, the author embarks on a search for clues: starting from his own relationship history, which is riddled with ups and downs, he draws an exciting and insightful arc to general observations. In a humorous and yet profound way, he takes the reader on a journey full of intellectual stumbling blocks that can also serve as food for thought for one’s own relationship building.

Thomas Peddinghaus, born in 1961, is a qualified psychologist, supervisor, coach and lecturer in psychology. He lives in Upper Bavaria.

There are many ways to support a couple through their relationship difficulties. Angelika Franzisi, couples therapist from Nuremberg, goes into depth. She doesn’t want to remain on the surface, but wants to recognize the couple’s recurring conflicts in the structural causes of the people involved. During the consultation, she gives the couples seeking advice space and time for their self-knowledge. This authentic practice resulted in the book “How life together might be better” (ISBN 978-3-95716-342-4).

Certain patterns of communication and behavior appear in slightly different forms in many relationships. They make life difficult for many couples, because they are usually unaware of some of the background to human behavior and actions, and so they fail at always being the same.

In fictional, but realistic and pointedly formulated dialogues, Franzisi outlines various situations of “life as a couple”. She provides the examples with explanations and comments that can help the reader to approach the background of relationship life in a new way. It encourages a change of perspective and invites you to change your usual perspectives and the entrenched attitude towards your relationship partner – and to remain in constant dialogue with each other.

Angelika Franzisi has been working as a therapist in her own practice from 1997 to 2019 – initially as a biodynamic therapist according to Gerda Boyesen (this is a body-oriented form of psychotherapy based on depth psychology, which works with a lot of mindfulness for the here-and-now and inner events) and later primarily as a couples therapist.

After separation and divorce, Christian Niklis wants to continue to “remain a dad” and support other fathers in their role. The title of his book says it all: Niklis wants to support fathers in staying in touch with their children and in living the role of father. He summarized what he experienced himself in a compact guide (ISBN 978-3-95716-346-2).

When parents separate, it is very often the fathers who lose daily contact with their child. In most cases, the father remains at least the role of part-time father, at least if the parents can agree on a specific care model and this model works well. But how does a father deal with this stressful situation if he can only see his child irregularly and only at very long intervals? How does he live with his feelings of fear, sadness, or anger without harming his relationship with his child? How does he manage to remain a dad under these difficult conditions? Christian Niklis addresses these and other questions authentically from his own experience and dismay. He wants to show attention and understanding to separated fathers, point out ways and open up perspectives. An authentic and useful A guide for fathers after separation and divorce.

The experienced educational scientist and qualified social worker Dr. Charlotte Michel-Biegel describes in her book “The air is burning – children in the separation war” (ISBN 9783957161-130, Verlag Kern) cases from her professional practice: emotional catastrophes in children and parents. She holds up a mirror to those affected with sober and detailed examples. She shows them the traces of destruction left behind by the “divorce war”. In the well-founded non-fiction book and guide, she appeals to the will to do good things – learning from the mistakes of other people affected often saves injuries and pain in one’s own family.

Around 150,000 children in Germany are affected by their parents’ divorce every year. With about 10,000 children, the parents cannot agree on contact, whereabouts and educational issues. Parents use their children in their power struggles. They prevent visits, denounce the partner. Children stand defenseless between the fronts.

dr Charlotte Michel-Biegel, born in 1952, worked for a long time in the social services of the city of Frankfurt am Main. She has a doctorate in educational psychology and works here as a freelancer in various areas. After completing her second degree in educational science, she went to East Africa for 10 years, where she taught at a school for the deaf and at an international school. She is currently involved in many different associations and is on the state board of the Association of Single Mothers and Fathers, as well as on the district board of the Green Party. See also Europe needs new means to fight discrimination - Thomas Piketty At Verlag Kern, lovers of exciting reading, non-fiction books and guidebooks will find a wide variety. The entire publishing program can be read at verlag-kern.de. All of the publisher’s books are also available as e-books. Print editions can be ordered directly from the publisher in the online shop verlag-kern.de, quickly, conveniently and free of postage (within Germany). Of course, you can also order the titles in local bookshops and online.