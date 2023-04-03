Scarce food in La Rioja

There is talk of more than 1,500 people who are crammed into the building. In each of the halls or rooms deployed there, sleep about 45 people, many times sharing the floor or mats that they have, sleeping almost one on top of the other.

The lack of food has aggravated the situation of the indigenous people, who are often forced to eat cooked plantains with pasta all day long. Even those interviewed in this episode affirm that there are days when they go to bed with nothing to eat. Despite their efforts to get food, many times they do not succeed and they are forced to ask for help to complete their daily diet. During the episode, they ask for basic things like rice, sardines, oil, and even spoons to eat.

The narrow space and hunger have generated two other serious problems in the community. Diseases and the outbreak of a social crisis, expressed in drug use, violence, sexual abuse and even death.

According to one of those interviewed by Raúl, five people have died in the building, among whom are women and children, the interviewee affirms. To the scarcity of food, the tight spaces and the poor condition of the building, are added the phenomena caused by drug addiction, alcoholism, gender violence and diseases, a cocktail that pushes the indigenous people to the brink of death. death.