Strube emphasizes that the steam locomotive meeting should be a celebration for the whole family. Adults and children can get very close to the steam locomotives, touching is allowed. The members of the association and the crew of the guest locomotives will answer all questions, promises Strube and adds: “Such a festival could not be financed with the railway freaks alone.” The aim of the club is to finish the weekend at least without a loss.
At the same time, of course, the real train fans – often referred to with a wink as buffer kissers or rivet counters – are welcome. For them there is a special photo trip to Nossen on Friday afternoon and a night photo parade on Friday evening. It would have even Fans from Great Britain, from the Czech Republic and registered from almost all of Germany, says Strube. Eckard Strube has a tip for newcomers: wear sturdy shoes and don’t wear a smart suit. Because well-lubricated steam locomotives are shiny, but never clean.
The turntable was already tested on Thursday to ensure that it would function smoothly at the steam locomotive meeting at the weekend. Contacts between the turntable and the tracks have been corrected so that the locomotives really stay on track when entering and leaving the turntable. The locomotives from the individual stands in the locomotive shed are shunted onto the tracks via the turntable.
Not only historic steam locomotives can be experienced at the Steam Locomotive Meeting, but also heavy diesel locomotives from Soviet production. The so-called taiga drums now enjoy a cult status similar to that of steam locomotives among railroad fans. A so-called Bardotka from the Czech Republic – also a diesel locomotive whose heyday is long gone – is coming to Dresden. The company ITL from Pirna will present a highly modern dual-powered locomotive that can run on diesel and power from the overhead line.