Strube emphasizes that the steam locomotive meeting should be a celebration for the whole family. Adults and children can get very close to the steam locomotives, touching is allowed. The members of the association and the crew of the guest locomotives will answer all questions, promises Strube and adds: “Such a festival could not be financed with the railway freaks alone.” The aim of the club is to finish the weekend at least without a loss.

At the same time, of course, the real train fans – often referred to with a wink as buffer kissers or rivet counters – are welcome. For them there is a special photo trip to Nossen on Friday afternoon and a night photo parade on Friday evening. It would have even Fans from Great Britain, from the Czech Republic and registered from almost all of Germany, says Strube. Eckard Strube has a tip for newcomers: wear sturdy shoes and don’t wear a smart suit. Because well-lubricated steam locomotives are shiny, but never clean.