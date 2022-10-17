October 17, 2022 2:57 pm

Denmark will play the next soccer world cup, scheduled for winter in Qatar. But the name and logo of the team sponsor, the Hummel sportswear brand, will not be visible on the players’ shirts. In addition, one of the stripes of the uniform will be colored black, “the color of mourning”, specified Hummel. The company explained the unusual design by referring directly to the workers who died during the construction of the stadiums and the questionable status of human rights in Qatar. In a speech on social networks, Hummel clarified his position: “We do not want to be visible during a tournament that has cost the lives of thousands of people. […] We support the Danish national team as much as possible, but this does not mean that we also support Qatar as a host country ”. Hummel’s criticism of Qatar is not an isolated episode, and it is likely that more will come as the tournament approaches. Former Manchester United champion Eric Cantona said he will not watch the World Cup, while some French municipalities have confirmed that they will not set up giant screens in public places to broadcast matches. Peremptory declaration

However, Qatar’s response to Hummel’s statements marked an evolution in strategy compared to the past. Previously, in fact, the Qataris had reacted somewhat slowly to criticism, while this time, a few hours after Hummel’s stance, the organization responsible for the event released a statement in strong tones. In the document, the committee in charge of preparing the infrastructure and organizing the reception for the 2022 World Cup (Supreme committee for delivery and legacy) pointed out that Qatar has introduced important reforms in the labor market, adding that all countries, including the Denmark should focus on promoting human rights. See also Mayor Crema: investigating judge files negligent injuries Such a peremptory statement is noteworthy and seems to signal a change in the nature, tone and speed of communication in Qatar. The Qatari authorities, evidently, have prepared themselves to face a period of intense activism and criticism during one of the most controversial editions in the history of the football world cup.

The margin of error in organizing sporting events of this magnitude is always small

Furthermore, Qatar, aware of the possibility that someone might try to disrupt the progress of the tournament, is stocking up on safety devices: US surveillance equipment, Turkish drones, Italian frigates and Moroccan police officers. It remains to be seen how these resources will be used and whether their acquisition is in any way linked to the recent announcement that alcohol will be on sale for up to 19 hours a day during the event. Qatar has also been involved on the logistical level, organizing several high-profile and large-scale events to verify their level of preparation, including the 2019 Club World Cup and the 2021 Fifa Arabian Cup. concluded without serious incidents. A recent test organized in the Lusail Iconic Stadium (which is expected to host the final on 8 December) was less encouraging, with water shortages, problems with air conditioning and fans having to walk for over an hour to reach the stadium. , with a temperature of 35 degrees. A severe test

These obstacles are not impossible to overcome before the opening match in November, which will be played between Qatar and Ecuador. But the margin for error in organizing sporting events of this magnitude is always small. In March, the Formula 1 grand prix in Saudi Arabia was almost canceled after an attack by the Houthis with a series of drones, while in May some problems in the management of the public created several problems during the Champions League final in France. See also Apple's New Buy Now, Pay Later Feature: What You Need To Know The volume of visitors is in itself a cause for concern. According to some estimates, more than 1.2 million people will reach Qatar between November and December. For a country with a population of around three million, this is an enormous flow, which will strain infrastructure such as roads, public transport, aqueducts and sewers. Some immigrant workers have already been invited to leave the country and return only after the tournament ends. Government employees will have to work from home during the event and schools and universities will remain closed. To avoid congestion, the Qatari government will prevent car access to Doha on Fridays (usually the busiest day of the week) and is testing 700 world cup-branded electric buses to remedy any transportation inconvenience. In September, I visited Qatar and found that despite only a few weeks to kick off, many streets in Doha were closed due to a race against time to adjust the water and sewage system. During my trip, I was surprised at the extent of the infrastructural changes that have occurred since the last time I was in the country, before the pandemic. Doha seemed much quieter to me. A taxi driver explained to me that some residents had been ordered to leave the country or otherwise to stay away from the capital during the final preparations.

