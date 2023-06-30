Countdown to structure the Ministry of Equality and Equity

Until next Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro has to issue the necessary decrees to integrate the Equality and Equity Sector, in use of the extraordinary powers that Law 2281 gave him by means of which the Ministry for this field was created. The Government announced that this week in La Guajira, during the “takeover” of this department to offer solutions to the serious problem of poverty, the head of state would install Vice President Francia Márquez as head of the new portfolio, which has not yet has occurred.

The possession of Márquez was scheduled to take place yesterday in Riohacha, however, without further explanation the act was postponed until today in the municipality of Manaure, La Guajira.

The Petro administration promoted the creation of this portfolio, since it was a campaign promise of the then candidate, who in those days mentioned that: “I have proposed creating the Ministry of Equality with three immediate objectives: to achieve equal pay between men and women; recognize the work time at home valid for the pension; vital income: half the minimum wage, to the mother head of the family”.

Last January, the Executive sanctioned in the municipality of Istmina (Chocó) the law that creates the Ministry of Equality and Equity, of which it said “it will be in charge first-hand of the task of achieving equality between men and women”. .

He warned that “it is time to prevent the duplication of functions of the Ministry of Equality with other ministries. It must be given the capacity to be effective, fast and forceful, so that it can carry out the tasks that allow the majority of the Colombian population to stop being excluded in their own country”.

In addition, he added that: “(…), this Ministry of Equality, which is born today, will have as one of its main functions to uphold every day ‒speaking with other sectors of the State, speaking with society‒ the permanent function to ensure that each public policy, carried out anywhere in the State, generates social equality”.

What is missing to start?

Almost six months after the law that gave life to it was sanctioned, the Ministry of Equality and Equity has not begun to operate. One of the reasons is that the decrees with the force of law have not been issued to be able to integrate the Equality and Equity Sector.

To this end, Congress endowed the President with extraordinary powers, which, as stated, expire next Tuesday because they are for a term of 6 months.

Article 12 of Law 2281 indicates that: “The President of the Republic is vested with precise extraordinary powers, for a term of six months, counted from the date of publication of this law, to issue norms with material force of law aimed at integrating the Equality and Equity Sector with the entities that it defines as affiliated or linked”.

The Law establishes that: “The Administrative Sector of Equality and Equity is made up of the Ministry of Equality and Equity and the other entities that are assigned or linked by law.” That is, also the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare – ICBF, the National Institute for the Deaf – INSOR, and the National Institute for the Blind – INCI.

The decrees with the force of law that are pending to be issued must also define the initial budget with which the Ministry will work this year.

In this regard, Vice President Márquez articulated that “it will be a huge challenge that involves determining the budget. We can stay talking pretty, but, if there are no resources, we will not advance ”.

The decrees must also define new elements in the structure of the Ministry, which are not contemplated in the Law, such as five vice ministries, one of them for Youth, of which President Petro explained that his task “is to ensure that youth are not excluded in Colombia”.

Vice ministries for Women will also be created; Vice Ministry for Excluded Populations and Territories and Overcoming Poverty; Vice Ministry of Diversities; and the Vice Ministry of Ethnic and Peasant Peoples.

It was announced that today President Petro will sign these decrees.

