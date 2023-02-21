F1 test – The countdown has begun. From Thursday 23rd to Saturday 25th February, Bahrain will open its doors to the pre-season tests which will be the antechamber for the Formula 1 world championship to take off. “The selection of Bahrain as the venue for the pre-season tests – explains “Autosport” – allows the Formula One to see the action on the track in warm, dry and sunny conditions while keeping costs and environmental concerns under control and minimizing logistics problems as the track will also host the opening round a week later.” In short, the ideal context for verifying the first fruits of the work carried out by the various stables. The tests will run from 7.30 to 16.30. New season, new solutions: a first is given by the floors of the cars which have been raised by fifteen millimeters for safety reasons, “to combat the problem of porpoising – adds “Autosport” – which was one of the dominant themes of the discussion on the technical rules in the 2022 season ″.

Particular attention will be paid to the aspect of the penalty for those who touch the ceiling of sustainable costs in Formula 1 of Red Bull which led it to suffer both a fine of seven million dollars and a 10 percent reduction in the availability of time for perform aerodynamic tests. Various approaches have been adopted by the Circus teams “from not revealing the new car – adds “Autosport” – to sticking to a launch only in livery like Red Bull to a complete demonstration of cars in Ferrari up to revealing two cars as he did Alpine, the “last of the teams to discover themselves”.

The various teams will be able to test their single-seaters on the track with any setup, Pirelli will supply each team with an equal number of tires “usually enough for all teams to complete as many laps as they wish”. The FIA ​​checks will not be rigorously applied since there is no talk of an official Grand Prix but only of pre-season tests. Test programmes, racing plans and tire use will be the three coordinates along which the work of each team will be directed. Since these are tests, it is to be expected that the cars with which they will be carried out are not the definitive ones, nor that the times recorded are actually those to be expected in the official season. Variables that will affect lap times will be, recalls “Autosport”, “different fuel loads, different engine modes and different tire compounds”. The tests carried out in the last two years have seen as the best time that of the reigning world champion Max Verstappen who, in 2021, recorded a time of 1.28.997 and in 2022 that of 1.30.558. The tests will have television coverage on Sky sports (but only for the United Kingdom and Ireland), Sky (406 frequency) and Virgin Media (506 frequency),