Countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games: A Glimpse of a Green, Sustainable China

Hangzhou Asian Games Prepares for Green and Sustainable Event

The Hangzhou Asian Games, set to begin in 30 days, is embracing the concept of “green” at all levels of its preparation. With the goal of achieving the first carbon-neutral Asian Games, the “Hangzhou Asian Games Green Action Plan” focuses on implementing eight special actions, including green energy supply and resource recovery systems. Through these measures, the Asian Games aims to showcase China‘s commitment to sustainable development.

Green energy is a key component of the Hangzhou Asian Games’ sustainability efforts. The competition venues, often large consumers of electricity, will exclusively use green electricity during the event. Green electricity refers to zero or extremely low carbon dioxide emissions during its production, making it more environmentally friendly than traditional thermal power generation methods.

To ensure a steady supply of green electricity, the Asian Games will utilize various sources, such as wind energy, water energy, and photovoltaics. Electricity generated from single-crystal double-sided photovoltaic modules in Qinghai Province will be transferred to Hangzhou through the Lingzhou-Shaoxing ±800 kV UHV DC transmission project. This electricity will power the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium and Swimming Pool for 220 hours, showcasing the potential of green energy.

Since the launch of the Hangzhou Asian Games green power trade, over 621 million kWh of electricity has been traded, saving 76,320.9 tons of standard coal in the process. The green power used for the Asian Games includes photovoltaic power from Qinghai, Gansu, and the Loess Plateau, as well as wind power from Xinjiang. Zhejiang Province, the host region, also contributes green energy through distributed photovoltaics and offshore wind power.

In addition to green energy supply, the Asian Games venues themselves are making efforts to incorporate green practices. For example, the Linping Sports Center, which will host football preliminaries, has implemented various sustainability features. The Jinhua Sports Center gymnasium, which will host sepak takraw competitions, uses high-tech LED lights that reduce glare and meet low-carbon standards.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Logistics Center, responsible for handling over 100,000 tons of materials, is equipped with photovoltaic power generation equipment. The center’s roof is fitted with 1,845 high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels, generating over one million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,000 tons.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is also focused on source reduction and promoting the concept of a “zero-waste city.” The venue selection and planning stage emphasized post-game utilization and sustainable development. Among the 54 Asian Games venues, only 12 were newly built, with the rest reconstructed or temporarily built. Seventeen of the 19 Asian Paralympic venues are used concurrently with the Asian Games.

The venues were designed with a “no waste” approach, using green building materials and promoting solid waste source reduction and resource utilization. An organic circulation system was established to recycle resources like rainwater and heat energy. The overall aim is to minimize waste and promote a circular economy.

Hangzhou is actively promoting the concept of a “zero-waste city” throughout the region. Measures include reducing per capita food waste generation in the Asian Games Village, increasing the recycling ratio of licensed products and venue decorations to 70%, and implementing various waste reduction initiatives.

By incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect, the Hangzhou Asian Games aims to set an example for future sporting events. The event not only showcases the beauty and innovation of green energy but also highlights the importance of source reduction and responsible waste management. With the countdown officially underway, the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to be a celebration of sustainable development and green initiatives.

