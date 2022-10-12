It will be her, Liliana Segre, who will preside tomorrow on the highest seat of Palazzo Madama. She, for her age as her, as the oldest senator, she (mostly) for her story. «Speech ready, I certainly don’t let myself be caught unprepared», she observes with the reporters at the bar. But these hours “I am living them very quietly”. The senator points out that in life “sometimes things happen that one really doesn’t expect.” Excited for tomorrow’s presidency? “It certainly excites me, but I’m used to being myself.” Then she Segre she remembers the first time she entered the courtroom, “I didn’t even know where I was supposed to sit even though there was a plate”. But this time she can’t be wrong? «Oh yes – he replies – I also tried the chair and they put a pillow for my back …». Then, she adds, on the new center-right executive, “I’m watching, I’m at the window, I’m watching what happens and before it happens I can’t know what will happen.”