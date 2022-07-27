Listen to the audio version of the article

The road map of the formalities to be carried out in view of the electoral round of 25 September for both the institutions and the parties starts this week. The first step is set for next Wednesday. In fact, July 27 is the date by which the Interior Ministry must send the lists of voters abroad, which are constantly updated, to the Farnesina. In fact, the law establishes that they must be sent within the sixtieth day prior to the voting.

Marks and symbols

Il 12, 13 and 14 August these are the days within which the parties must deposit the electoral badges and symbols at the Interior Ministry.

Presentation of the lists

Il 21 and 22 August are the days reserved for the presentation of the lists, the 35th and 34th before the vote. The lists of candidates are presented in the central electoral offices set up at the Courts of Appeal.

Electoral propaganda and voting

Il August 26 is the official start date of the ‘electoral propaganda’, the month of the electoral campaign before the vote, with the posting of election posters. While the September 25 it’s election day.

The first session of the new Parliament

October 15 is the date by which the first session of the new Parliament must be held. This is always established by Article 61 of the Constitution, according to which “the first meeting” of the Chambers “takes place no later than the twentieth day after the elections”. As long as the new chambers are not reunited, the article continues, “the powers of the previous ones are extended”.