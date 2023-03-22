Home News Counter Strike 2 announced! When will Counter Strike 2 be released? – Technology and Science News
Counter Strike 2 announced! When will Counter Strike 2 be released?

in the past months CS:GO’Leaks emerged that a new version of the . Expected as a sequel to Valve’s historic CS:GO game CS:GO 2 It was officially introduced after the leaks. First frames of gameplay Valve’s Shared on the official YouTube channel.

COUNTER STRİKE 2 TANITILDI

Counter Strike 2 was made with the Source 2 graphics engine. CS:GOThe game, which will be released as a free upgrade of .

The engine developed for CS:GO 2 has improved lighting, effects and textures. It is possible to say that the maps look different visually.

WHEN WILL CS:GO 2 RELEASE?

Valve’nin CS:GO CS: GO 2, that is, Counter Strike 2, which he developed and promoted for the summer, will meet with the players. The first limited tests for the game, which will be released this summer, will go live on March 22.

