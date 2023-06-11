counteroffensive? Selenskyj keeps a low profile – DW – June 11, 2023

The essentials in brief:

Zelenskyy thanks Canada for new military aid

Ambassador Makeiev speaks of billions in damage in the flooded areas

Poland denies connection to Nord Stream sabotage

Russian freight train derails on Ukraine border

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj has after the visit of in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanks Ottawa for new military aid. The most important thing is the delivery of 155 caliber artillery ammunition, he said in his daily video address . He also praised Canada’s commitment to an international coalition to help Ukraine procure western fighter jets.

Die Ukraine see the meaning of international relations in give and take, said Selenskyj. Therefore, Kiev is also ready to help Canada fight the forest fires if such support is needed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address on Saturday evening Bild: Presidential Office of Ukraine

Silence about the major offensive

On the location at the front Against the background of heavy fighting, Zelenskyj only marginally entered. “I thank all those who are holding their positions and those who are advancing,” he said. The Ukrainian government has so far denied reports that the full-scale counter-offensive has already begun and is maintaining a strict information blackout in this regard.

Russian losses from their own minefields?

After British Ukrainian forces have made progress in fighting in the south and east of the country over the past 48 hours. In some areas they may have made good headway, overcoming the first line of Russian defenses, the British Ministry of Defense said. In other areas, however, the advance was slower.

There were probably some credible defense missions on the Russian side. Other units, however, would have withdrawn in disorder. There are several reports of casualties among Russian troops retreating through their own minefields.

Ambassador speaks of billions in damage in the flood areas

After the destruction of the Kachowka dam in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, speaks of damage in the billions. “Cities, infrastructure, entire industries have to be rebuilt,” the diplomat told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The overall damage will not be visible until the water has drained.”

A young woman and her dog are rescued by boat in the Kherson region Bild: Libkos/AP Photo/picture alliance

President Zelenskyj called on the international aid organizations again to follow the tsunami on the Russia to engage occupied territory. On the right bank of the Dnipro, controlled by Kiev, 3,000 people have now been brought to safety from the water masses. In the Russian-controlled area, however, people did not receive any real help from Moscow, Zelenskyj said.

Warsaw denies connection to Nord Stream sabotage

In the investigation into the sabotage of the Baltic Sea gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 should also post some traces Poland to lead. The US newspaper “Wall Street Journal” reports that German investigators are investigating indications that the sabotage team used Poland as an operational base.

“Poland has nothing to do with the demolition of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2,” wrote the spokesman for the coordinator of the intelligence services, Stanislaw Zaryn Twitter. It is unfounded to associate the country with these events. The German authorities, like others before them, have not commented on the report.

Russian freight train derails on Ukraine border

Fifteen carriages of an empty freight train derailed in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine. “According to preliminary information, there are no injuries,” said the local governor on the short message service Telegram. There is no information about the cause yet.

In recent weeks there have been repeated explosions and attacks in the Belgorord region, for which the authorities blame Ukraine or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs. Ukraine has not yet claimed responsibility for attacks within Russia

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.