Home » Counterstatement from the Federal Government to the Growth Opportunities Act
Counterstatement from the Federal Government to the Growth Opportunities Act

Online message – Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Legislation | Counterstatement from the Federal Government to the Growth Opportunities Act

On October 20, 2023, the Federal Council decided to comment on the draft law on growth opportunities (see our online message dated October 23, 2023). The federal government has commented on this
(BT-Drucks. 20/9006). Among other things, the federal government will examine whether the tax exemption for photovoltaic systems can be structured as a tax allowance.

The Federal Government’s counter statement contains, among other things, the following statements:

Regarding the
Real estate transfer tax the government draft contains a regulation that is based solely on the
MoPeG Retention periods that expire on December 31, 2023 are not considered to have been violated. In this respect, all measures in connection with the MoPeG should be bundled in the growth plan for better comprehensibility.

