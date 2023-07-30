Countries deal with heat protection differently

Berlin (epd). Some want their own plans, others see the municipalities as having an obligation: the federal states are taking different approaches when it comes to heat protection. According to a survey by the Evangelical Press Service (epd) among the health ministries of the federal states, half of the 16 federal states see the municipalities as initially responsible.

Heat action plans are “only efficient if they are adapted to the local situation,” said Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) to the epd. The Ministry in Baden-Württemberg also sees it this way: “Heat protection must be designed differently in Stuttgart than in Mannheim or Heidelberg,” explained a spokesman.

The responsible state ministries in North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania made similar statements. At the same time, many emphasized that they wanted to support the municipalities in drawing up plans. Heat protection plans are intended to protect vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly and the sick from temperature-related health effects.

Hesse is the only federal state to have a comprehensive heat protection plan. The concept presented in February includes a heat warning system that uses a state-owned app to disseminate information from the weather service. According to the ministry, information was also sent to clinics and practices as well as recommendations for care at home. In June, Saxony-Anhalt’s Ministry of Health drew up a model heat action plan to protect older people and people in need of care.

Six other federal states are working on heat protection plans or are planning to do so. The Saarland wants to present its in September, Bremen by the end of the year at the latest. Hamburg’s heat protection plan should be ready by autumn 2024. Rhineland-Palatinate, Berlin and Thuringia have set the year 2025 as the target for a state heat protection plan.

The planned measures include more public drinking water fountains, the promotion of shading in kindergartens or public facilities or the creation of cool rooms. Cities also rely on the unsealing of areas. More water and green spaces should ensure cooler air. Hamburg and other cities set up a “heat phone” this summer, which you can contact for tips on how to deal with high temperatures and strong UV exposure.

The German Association of Cities has published best practice examples for avoiding heat damage on its website. The deputy general manager of the municipal umbrella organization, Verena Göppert, told the epd that heat protection is a permanent task for the cities: “This means a complete conversion of the cities: Away from the car-friendly city with many sealed areas towards green and blue cities.” She called for more federal support for local government.

The German district association also demands this. It is a task “that will keep us busy for many years to come,” said the deputy of the district council, Jörg Freese, the epd. He thinks it’s right that some of the tasks lie with the municipalities and doesn’t believe in a model plan for the districts. “In view of the completely different requirements and framework conditions in different districts, that would also be of little help,” he said.

Nevertheless, the district council also sees the federal states as responsible. “They are also responsible for many technical, above all health policy issues and of course for the financial underpinning of the whole,” emphasized Freese.