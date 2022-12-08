Home News Country, accident between a car and a motorcycle: two injured
News

Country, accident between a car and a motorcycle: two injured

by admin
Country, accident between a car and a motorcycle: two injured

Accident between a car and a motorcycle at dawn today, December 7, shortly after 6 in via Castellana, via Carso intersection, in Paese. A Ford Fiesta driven by a 51-year-old of Moroccan origins, who was traveling in the direction of Istrana, collided with a Honda driven by a 40-year-old from Treviso while carrying out a turning maneuver to enter a public car park, due to causes under investigation .

Both drivers were injured and were taken by ambulance to Treviso hospital. The Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montebelluna are on site for the legal and road surveys.

See also  Assago, 5 stabbed in the shopping center, one dead. Monza player was also injured. Stopped 46 years old

You may also like

Experts in Hainan Province suggest that it is...

Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Liliana Segre files 24 complaints in one day...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji...

Goats stuck on rock faces for five days:...

Stimulate ideological resonance and gather spiritual strength (conscientiously...

Robbery at the Ardivel minimarket in Ponte nelle...

How to deal with the determination of infection...

Superbonus, the game on mini-extension and credit transfer...

Neighbors with positive cases, don’t panic Opening windows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy