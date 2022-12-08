Accident between a car and a motorcycle at dawn today, December 7, shortly after 6 in via Castellana, via Carso intersection, in Paese. A Ford Fiesta driven by a 51-year-old of Moroccan origins, who was traveling in the direction of Istrana, collided with a Honda driven by a 40-year-old from Treviso while carrying out a turning maneuver to enter a public car park, due to causes under investigation .

Both drivers were injured and were taken by ambulance to Treviso hospital. The Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montebelluna are on site for the legal and road surveys.