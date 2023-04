Culture blossoms in many ways, as this year regional cultural organizers and artists at the Landlwochen, which have now existed for more than two decades, prove it. The series of events with concerts, theatre, exhibitions and readings kicks off on Friday, April 28th, with the opening concert of the Hausruck Philharmonic, the Brucknerbund Orchestra Ried and the soloist Reinhard Mayr (bass) in BORG Grieskirchen.