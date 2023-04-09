Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Abbas has completed a century of wickets in the County Championship Division One. Mohammad Abbas has become the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the county, behind only West Indies bowler Andy Roberts. There are only two bowlers in Hampshire’s history who averaged less than 20 and both bowlers are currently part of the current Hampshire bowling squad. Apart from Mohammad Abbas, the other bowler is Kyle Abbott. Dane Pietersen was Mohammad Abbas’s 100th victim of his county career when Mohammad Abbas’s ball touched the outside edge of Pietersen’s bat and was stopped in the gloves of wicketkeeper Ben Brown. It was Ben Brown’s eighth catch of the match and Mohammad Abbas’s 100th wicket for the county.