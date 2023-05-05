Coup against Clan del Golfo: they destroy a cocaine laboratory in Córdoba

National Army troops located and destroyed a laboratory for the processing of coca base paste, apparently belonging to the Rubén Darío Ávila Substructure of the GAO Clan del Golfo. The military operations against drug trafficking were carried out in the village of Puerto López, in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Córdoba.

During the military action, a wooden structure was found with 6 gasoline tanks, 3 ammonia tanks, about 60 gallons of ACPM, weights, 36 kilograms of lime, 2 presses, 25 kilograms of cement, urea, and fertilizer.

So far this year, soldiers from the 23rd Land Operations Battalion have located and destroyed 21 laboratories in the south of Córdoba for the manufacture of coca paste, which continues to weaken the illicit finances of the GAO Clan del Gulf, which offends in this region of the country.

In this way, the flow of money resulting from this illegal activity has been affected, which allowed them to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force.

Finally, the Aquiles Joint Task Force will continue to combat illicit economies, as well as other factors of instability in the south of Córdoba, with the purpose of working for the benefit of the security and development of the population.