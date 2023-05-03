Coup by the Cali Police to the so-called “Motothieves”

The so-called “Motothieves” who have whipped the citizens of Cali in multiple sectors of the city, on this occasion, received a blow that the community hopes will be repeated.

Through an articulated strategy between the Metropolitan Police of Cali and the Secretary of Security and Justice, it was possible to the capture of six of these subjects.

The modus operandi of these criminals, who move around on motorcycles, involves stealing by violently intimidating their victims with firearms.

1. Two individuals were captured in a search and raid procedure, accused of committing seven thefts aboard motorcycles. It is being investigated whether one of the people captured in this first operation is linked to the murder of a man who was engaged in a barbershop event that occurred this year.

2. In a pursuit, the apprehension of a minor in flagrante was allowed; who, allegedly, would have stolen his belongings from a couple intimidating them with a firearm.

3. In the Colseguros neighborhood located in Commune 10 of Cali; The Police captured a 23-year-old youth and a 17-year-old adolescent, who, apparently, were committing thefts that were recorded by several security cameras.

4. In the Santa Mónica Residencial neighborhood of Comuna 2, to the north of the Valle del Cauca capital, the authorities captured a 23-year-old man in flagrante, accused of robbing and intimidating a citizen with a firearm.

Data:

– A Guarantee Control Judge imposed an intramural security measure on the four adults arrested for the crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, and illegal possession of firearms.

– The two minors, for their part, were sent to the Specialized Center for Adolescents.

