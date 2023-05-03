Home » Coup by the Cali Police to the so-called “Motothieves”
News

Coup by the Cali Police to the so-called “Motothieves”

by admin
Coup by the Cali Police to the so-called “Motothieves”

The so-called “Motothieves” who have whipped the citizens of Cali in multiple sectors of the city, on this occasion, received a blow that the community hopes will be repeated.

Through an articulated strategy between the Metropolitan Police of Cali and the Secretary of Security and Justice, it was possible to the capture of six of these subjects.

The modus operandi of these criminals, who move around on motorcycles, involves stealing by violently intimidating their victims with firearms.

1. Two individuals were captured in a search and raid procedure, accused of committing seven thefts aboard motorcycles. It is being investigated whether one of the people captured in this first operation is linked to the murder of a man who was engaged in a barbershop event that occurred this year.

2. In a pursuit, the apprehension of a minor in flagrante was allowed; who, allegedly, would have stolen his belongings from a couple intimidating them with a firearm.

3. In the Colseguros neighborhood located in Commune 10 of Cali; The Police captured a 23-year-old youth and a 17-year-old adolescent, who, apparently, were committing thefts that were recorded by several security cameras.

4. In the Santa Mónica Residencial neighborhood of Comuna 2, to the north of the Valle del Cauca capital, the authorities captured a 23-year-old man in flagrante, accused of robbing and intimidating a citizen with a firearm.

Data:

– A Guarantee Control Judge imposed an intramural security measure on the four adults arrested for the crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, and illegal possession of firearms.

– The two minors, for their part, were sent to the Specialized Center for Adolescents.

See also  My son's college entrance examination, I was on duty as a "father and son soldier" inside and outside the examination room_Zhang Bin_Child_Work

Comments

You may also like

New copper areas discovered in Alto Neguá

The adorable video of a tiger cub turned...

The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died

Comfacasanare will invest more than $9 billion in...

Russia claims to have foiled Ukraine’s drone attack...

dangers of falling markets but also opportunities at...

The importance of our mental health

Evacuation from Kherson – Free evacuation buses were...

Adidas, the ‘Ye case’ is not closed yet....

Officials of La Placita on the Festivalón

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy