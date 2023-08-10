Home » Coup in Niger: Ecowas advises on the situation – the background
… was founded in 1975 and has 15 member states in West Africa. These are Benin, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali are currently suspended.

The main goal of the confederation of states was initially the promotion of economic cooperation. This was followed by programs in the areas of politics, social affairs, culture and health. Ecowas is the oldest and most active African regional organization. The Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons of 1979 is considered to be central. It stipulates that Ecowas members can stay in the member states for up to 90 days without a visa and can freely choose their place of residence in the region.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has held the presidency, which is limited to one year, since July. There is a Council of Ministers and a Parliament with 115 seats. However, MPs are not directly elected.

