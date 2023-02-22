With Vinicius and Benzema as great figures,

Dead and buried. That’s what many would think with Real Madrid 2-0 down on the scoreboard with fifteen minutes played. Mistakes, without intensity and resurrecting Klopp’s best Liverpool. But Madrid, even dead, breathes. In a comeback that for many would be historic, for the whites it is routine. 2-5 to Liverpool at Anfield and another exhibition of the king in Europe.

It is impossible to decipher Real Madrid in Europe. As soon as it seems torn to pieces and broken as it causes an inexplicable comeback. After a goal from Darwin Núñez’s backheel and a catastrophic mistake by Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid experienced an absolute ‘dripping’ to the finalist last year in the competition. Almost giving the feeling that Carlo Ancelotti’s team gave away two goals at the beginning to make the night more interesting.

Because everything looked very black when Darwin scored a great back-heeled goal and when Courtois made one of the most serious mistakes of his time at Real Madrid. A devastating 2-0 in fifteen minutes, but a mirage.

This time we did not have to wait until the return for the miracle. Real Madrid enjoyed adversity. It grew against the wind. The public laughed at Courtois, Madrid had the last laugh.

He woke up with a lash from Vinícius, a resurrection goal. He believed it when Alisson gave away the tie. Vinícius put pressure on him, the Brazilian hit a ball and the ball bounced off the Brazilian’s body and entered the goal.

The comeback was about to be completed in the first half, but Robertson scored a goal from Vinícius at will.

Madrid was already levitating with the feeling of having the game in their pocket. The scoreboard read a tie, but the whites’ body language denoted an insulting superiority, as if the European Cup was already waiting for them in the locker room.

Modric took the scoreboard in a free kick and sent a strong ball to the front of the small area so that Militao, unmarked, before the eyes of four Liverpool footballers, finished off the 2-3. Such a passive defense has not been seen at Anfield since Origi’s goal against Barcelona in 2018.

That’s where it started to smell: thrashed. The Chamartín team was a steamroller, a jackal devouring its victim. Liverpool was gone.

Benzema, with the help of Joe Gomez, made the fourth; He got even for that “ugly” goal with genius. In a remote-controlled counter between Modric and Vinícius, the Frenchman knocked Alisson down and held his breath until he saw the gap between the defenders that covered the goal.

A little hand at Anfield. The hand of the dead, because that was what many believed when Madrid fell 2-0. He is dead, but in the end Real Madrid always breathes.

EFE

