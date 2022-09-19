They said: “We’ll let you find the other money.” And piece by piece here is coming to light the hidden treasure of Giuliano Rossini and his wife Silvia Fornari, the couple from Gussago (in the Brescia area) who ended up in prison accused of being the head of a criminal association capable of issue false invoices for over 500 million euros and evade taxation for 93 million euros. In a cellar of their villa, the financial police found what should – conditionally obligatory – be the last 3 million euros in cash.

Thus, the treasure found in the grounds of the villa rises to 15 million – where the money, divided into wads and closed in sealed packages in turn placed in buckets and boxes, were buried using the GPS to get a picture of their exact location -, an attic of the house and now a cellar. The bulk was precisely underground: 8 million which, as for all other money, would be the result of the maxi tax evasion of which Rossini and Silvia, along with many other people, are accused

