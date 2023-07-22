Couple attacks an MIO bus in Cali with a machete

Intolerance in Santiago de Cali increasingly integrates more disastrous protagonists into its shameful scenarios.

On this occasion, once again a Massive Integrated Western bus was affected by the violence of some displaced persons.

In a video circulating on social networks, a couple is seen mobilizing on a motorcycle through the exclusive MIO lane.

Fittingly, the bus driver whistled for these two people to get out of the lane of the mass transit system.

This simple action, which also sought to protect the lives of motorcyclists and Massive users, caused an unforgivable reaction on the part of the aggressors.

After getting off the motorcycle, the man who was driving it with a machete in hand, approached the bus attacking with this object the panoramic glass of the articulated,

In addition to a chain of offensive comments against the bus and its driver, who, luckily, managed to escape unharmed by being protected by the panoramic.

While he was threatening his driver and, when he began to record them, the aggressor couple got on the motorcycle and fled.

However, the license plate of their motorcycle and their faces were left on video, being a key piece in the case that, from the Massive Integrated of the West, they ask the authorities to resolve, without neglecting their efforts to guarantee the safety of passengers.

recent case

Weeks ago, at the Petecuy station, a madman attacked a passenger on the Cali public transportation system with a knife.

The events were captured on videos of both MIO users and a car security camera, which recorded the exact moment that caused the fight that escalated to an assault with a knife.

“We condemn this miserable and criminal act. For this act, which is criminal, the different authorities in Cali are offering a reward of up to 10 million pesos for information that allows us to identify and capture this subject, an alleged criminal who has caused injuries to a citizen,” said the Secretary of Security in that city, Jimmy Dranguet.

“We send this material to the competent authorities to facilitate investigations and so that the aggressor can be prosecuted. In the same way, we invite the victim to denounce this fact (sic)”, Metrocali stated at the time.

This event occurred one day after a system bus driver went to blows with a passenger who, apparently, had been insulting him.

“One by one, one by one”, are the words that the driver repeats to the man while he hits him with his bare fist in the middle of a public thoroughfare. A fact on which the Cali authorities would not have reacted as expected.

Watch the video of the couple’s attack on MIO

A new act of intolerance was registered in Cali. Two people who were traveling on a motorcycle attacked an MIO bus with a machete, apparently because the bus driver honked at them repeatedly for invading the exclusive lane. #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/z1CnpB4WLN — BLU Pacific (@BLUPacific) July 20, 2023

